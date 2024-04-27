Imperial Oil Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$96.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.58. The stock has a market cap of C$51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$95.69.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

