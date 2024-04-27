OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

OSIS stock opened at $134.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $102.02 and a 1 year high of $144.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,381.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 369,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

