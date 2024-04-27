S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $482.00 at Oppenheimer

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $482.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $462.60.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $415.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.79 and a 200-day moving average of $417.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in S&P Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 199,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in S&P Global by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

