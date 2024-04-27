Oppenheimer Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $21.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

