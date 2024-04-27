Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Boosted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,058,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

