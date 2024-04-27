Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at $579,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2,130.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

