Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 189,759 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,755,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,097,380.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 356,487 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,822,945.32.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 213,385 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,612,801.15.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Formula One Group stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

