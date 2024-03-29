LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 190,950 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 285.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,950 shares during the period. Teleflex makes up approximately 1.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.55% of Teleflex worth $64,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

TFX stock opened at $226.17 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

