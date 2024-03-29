Leerink Partnrs Comments on United Therapeutics Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for United Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.31. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $23.46 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $27.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.52 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $229.72 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total transaction of $3,724,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,282.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total value of $1,312,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total transaction of $3,724,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,282.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,680 shares of company stock worth $17,886,630. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.