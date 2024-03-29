Navalign LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after buying an additional 1,093,589 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

