Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.4% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.78.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $242.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.45 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

