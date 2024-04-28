Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Netflix worth $107,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $561.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,332,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,527. The company has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

