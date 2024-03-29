Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $6.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $607.33. 3,708,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $634.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $584.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

