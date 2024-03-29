NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.