NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.76.
About NortonLifeLock
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.