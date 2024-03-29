Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Stock Performance

Sientra has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

