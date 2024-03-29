Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Houston American Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUSA opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Houston American Energy has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houston American Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.55% of Houston American Energy worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

