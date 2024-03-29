Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Raymond James

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average of $94.53. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

