Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.20.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $222.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.61 and its 200 day moving average is $223.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $691,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

