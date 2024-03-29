Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

KOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $100.57 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at $2,059,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

