Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 1.3%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $127.29 and last traded at $127.73. 1,160,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,211,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.41.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

The company has a market cap of $576.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

