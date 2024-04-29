Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Increases By 68.6%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 106,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 160,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is 14.77. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.17 and a 1-year high of 16.11.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

