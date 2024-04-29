A10 Networks (ATEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect A10 Networks to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.54 on Monday. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,451.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $26,733.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,231.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,166 in the last 90 days. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

