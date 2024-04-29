James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $12.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Compass Point upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get James River Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on James River Group

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $338.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.18. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. Equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -8.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,997,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 342,090 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 415.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 336,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 271,613 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 125,501.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112,951 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in James River Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 913,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.