Brokerages Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Price Target at $29.60

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Envista alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVST

Envista Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NVST opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. Envista has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 953.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,931,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,031 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $54,931,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $42,874,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,056,000 after purchasing an additional 944,596 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.