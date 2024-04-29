SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SolarWinds

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

SolarWinds Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,559,000 after acquiring an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,589,000 after buying an additional 508,280 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,618,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $5,420,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWI opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. Equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.