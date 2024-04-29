Littelfuse (LFUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Littelfuse to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2024 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.65-1.85 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.5 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $231.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day moving average is $239.30. Littelfuse has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on Littelfuse

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.