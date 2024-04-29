Voya Financial (VOYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. On average, analysts expect Voya Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.35 on Monday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

