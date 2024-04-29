Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Piper Sandler

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $643.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.17%.

In related news, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,990 shares of company stock worth $125,141. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

