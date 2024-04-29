Brokerages Set USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) PT at $24.75

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on USAC

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

USAC stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.34 and a beta of 1.30. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 1,000.05%.

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 9,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $228,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 9,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $228,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,769,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,073,877 shares of company stock worth $152,474,943.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 20,978 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 158,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.