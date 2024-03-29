Rekor Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Tuesday.

REKR stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $195.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rekor Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rekor Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 315,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

