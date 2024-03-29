SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,667,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 515% from the previous session’s volume of 1,408,712 shares.The stock last traded at $28.95 and had previously closed at $28.92.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

