Stuart M. Grant Acquires 100,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,430,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,100.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EYEN opened at $0.99 on Friday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 22.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 27.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

