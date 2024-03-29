SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Ani Andreeva Markova Sells 27,043 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total value of C$241,437.20.

On Friday, March 22nd, Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.06, for a total value of C$181,156.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total value of C$178,398.00.

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

