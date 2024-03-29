SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Ani Andreeva Markova Sells 27,043 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total value of C$241,437.20.
Ani Andreeva Markova also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 22nd, Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.06, for a total value of C$181,156.00.
- On Friday, March 15th, Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total value of C$178,398.00.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
