Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.0 million-$132.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.8 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.120–0.080 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.34% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Braze by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

