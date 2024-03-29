Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Sells 10,456 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $311,902.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,900,057 shares in the company, valued at $56,678,700.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.19 million, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Willdan Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its stake in Willdan Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,690,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after buying an additional 82,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 382,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

