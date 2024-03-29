EOS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.26 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $195.53 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001597 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002044 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000941 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001262 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,121,431,360 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
