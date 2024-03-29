Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCLGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

CCL stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

