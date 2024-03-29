Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Unicaja Banco Price Performance
UNJCF remained flat at $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Unicaja Banco has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.
Unicaja Banco Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unicaja Banco
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Unicaja Banco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicaja Banco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.