UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 34.8% in March

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Down 1.2 %

UPMMY stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $38.62.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.8112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.52%.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.