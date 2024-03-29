Values Added Financial LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Values Added Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC owned about 0.93% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.