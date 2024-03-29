Values First Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 32.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 368,367 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,831,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in argenx by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after acquiring an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in argenx by 339.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,925,000 after acquiring an additional 449,151 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.72. 184,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,960. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.94. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.74.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

