Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Holdings Boosted by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,668,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,526,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.60. 1,887,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,030.00 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.11.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,027 shares of company stock valued at $102,761,314 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

