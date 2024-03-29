SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,539. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $206.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

