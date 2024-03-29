Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Trimmed by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $162.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

