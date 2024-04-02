Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,300 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 623,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Institutional Trading of Hawkins
Hawkins Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $77.90.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.24 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hawkins Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
