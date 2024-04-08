ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Raised by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $156.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

