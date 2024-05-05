Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VO traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.12. 755,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,921. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

