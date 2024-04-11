Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $261,515,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,293,000 after buying an additional 631,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $158.15 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

