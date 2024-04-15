Celestia Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226.54 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. Celestia has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $226.54 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $9.49 or 0.00014944 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Celestia has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,036,602,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,036,383,561.643706 with 177,427,089.393706 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 10.05794487 USD and is down -5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $387,717,568.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

