Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,937 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.63. 6,603,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,581,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

